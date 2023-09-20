Two men released from investigation into disappearance of Doncaster teen Andrew Gosden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives interviewed the men and seized a number of items. The accounts provided by the men have now been confirmed and they have been eliminated from the inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles is leading the investigation. He said: “We’re confident the two men arrested played no part in Andrew’s disappearance and have been eliminated from our inquiries, however the investigation remains open and active and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s now been 16 years since Andrew’s disappearance and we know in that time people’s views, opinions and loyalties can change. Even the smallest piece of information could help detectives find answers for Andrew’s family who have campaigned tirelessly for answers.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Gosden pictured at the age he went missing, and what he could look like now.

Andrew’s parents, Kevin and Glenys Gosden, have today released the following statement: “As a family, we wish to extend our thanks to DCI Andy Knowles and his team for carrying out such a comprehensive investigation. It is reassuring to know that any possible leads relating to Andrew’s disappearance in 2007 continue to be dealt with in a thorough and professional manner.

“Our hearts go out to the men who have been exonerated of any involvement in Andrew’s disappearance. They have no connection to our missing son and we feel profoundly sorry for the inevitable distress that such allegations will have caused.

“The past months of this investigation have been a period of additional difficulty for our family, intensifying our sense of living in limbo, not knowing what happened to our much-loved son. We are grateful to South Yorkshire Police for helping us to draw a line under this specific aspect as a result of their time-consuming and considered approach to the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family, our emotional reaction is to feel that, after so much effort over the past 16 years, we remain no closer to discovering what has happened to Andrew. We should like to thank the media and the public for their support and help for so many years, but ask that our privacy is respected.

“The essentials of Andrew’s case remain unchanged and we have nothing further to add.

"We do not wish to participate in any interview at this time and consider the matter closed, thanks to the painstaking work of the police.

“Details of Andrew’s case are readily available online and as always, we continue to appeal to the public to pass any information they may have to Missing People (116000) or to the police (101).