Two men hunted after man assaulted and robbed in Doncaster city centre

Detectives investigating the robbery of a 33-year-old man in Hallgate have now released CCTV images of two men they are keen to identify.

The attack took place in February of this year and left the victim in hospital and investigations at the time drew a blank.

But police believe the pair captured on CCTV may be linked to the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday 20 February, it is understood the 33-year-old was walking down Hallgate when he was assaulted and lost consciousness.

"The victim was found a short while later by a member of the public, near to the crossroads with Silver Street. He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a broken arm.

"The victim’s wallet, phone and other items were taken during the assault.

"Despite extensive enquiries at the time to identify and locate the offenders, including reviewing city centre CCTV footage, no suspects were identified. However, police now believe the two men pictured could hold vital information and are keen to hear from them, or anyone who recognises them.”

You can get in touch by using live chat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime number 14/39605/22. Y

You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.