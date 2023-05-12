Two men held as police probe spate of burglaries across Doncaster
Police in Doncaster investigating a string of burglaries have arrested two men.
The pair have been held by officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team in connection with two separate incidents.
A spokesman said: “Two men have been charged and remanded to court in relation to burglaries in the city this week.
“On Wednesday, a 38-year-old man of no fixed abode, was arrested in The Colonnades.
"He has since been charged with three offences of burglary and two counts of fraud. This relates to break-ins on Thorne Road, College Road and Tickhill Road over the recent weeks.
“In a separate incident, a 43-year-old man from Balby was arrested. He has been charged with an offence of burglary, and three linked charges of fraud. This in relation to a break-in on Carr View Avenue last week. The man will appear at court.”
To report burglaries in Doncaster, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.