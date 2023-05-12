News you can trust since 1925
Two men held as police probe spate of burglaries across Doncaster

Police in Doncaster investigating a string of burglaries have arrested two men.

By Darren Burke
Published 12th May 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:27 BST

The pair have been held by officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team in connection with two separate incidents.

A spokesman said: “Two men have been charged and remanded to court in relation to burglaries in the city this week.

“On Wednesday, a 38-year-old man of no fixed abode, was arrested in The Colonnades.

Police have held two men over burglaries in Doncaster.Police have held two men over burglaries in Doncaster.
"He has since been charged with three offences of burglary and two counts of fraud. This relates to break-ins on Thorne Road, College Road and Tickhill Road over the recent weeks.

“In a separate incident, a 43-year-old man from Balby was arrested. He has been charged with an offence of burglary, and three linked charges of fraud. This in relation to a break-in on Carr View Avenue last week. The man will appear at court.”

To report burglaries in Doncaster, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.