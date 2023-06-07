Two men held after string of robberies, burglaries and thefts across Doncaster

The pair have been held by detectives investigating a number of incidents across the city.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The men, aged 36 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and theft and are in police custody.”

Enquiries are ongoing into several reported incidents of theft and burglaries from businesses in Balby and Wheatley, believed to have been committed between May and June.