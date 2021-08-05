Two men have been arrested after police find large amounts of cannabis inside a Doncaster property
Police have found a large cannabis set up inside a Doncaster property and two men have been arrested.
The discovery was made in Stainforth on August 3 by the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team.
Two men have been arrested by police at the property and have now been charged and remanded into custody.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team executed a warrant in Stainforth yesterday morning, and look what we found!
"Our method of entry officer had a smashing time getting access into the property, but it was well worth the wait.
"Inside we found a large cannabis set up which had been cropped and prepared.
"Looks like we timed it perfectly to stop this entering the local community.
"Two males were arrested at the property and have now been charged and remanded into custody.”
