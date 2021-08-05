Two men have been arrested after police find large amounts of cannabis inside a Doncaster property

The discovery was made in Stainforth on August 3 by the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Two men have been arrested by police at the property and have now been charged and remanded into custody.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team executed a warrant in Stainforth yesterday morning, and look what we found!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been arrested and charged following the discovery of this cannabis.

"Our method of entry officer had a smashing time getting access into the property, but it was well worth the wait.

"Inside we found a large cannabis set up which had been cropped and prepared.

"Looks like we timed it perfectly to stop this entering the local community.

"Two males were arrested at the property and have now been charged and remanded into custody.”

We will bring you more on police incidents in Doncaster as they occur.