Two men face deportation after Doncaster city centre illegal immigrant arrests

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed that the pair were held yesterday – and could now be removed from the country as a result.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Two men have been arrested this evening following a joint operation with Immigration Enforcement.

“Officers visited a premises on Nether Hall Road in the city centre where the men, both aged 31 and of Albanian origin, were detained on suspicion of being in the country illegally.

The two men have been held by police in Doncaster.

“They remain in police custody and will be processed by immigration officers, with a view to deportation.”

Anyone wanting to raise concerns about illegal immigration, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.