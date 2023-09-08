News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Two men face deportation after Doncaster city centre illegal immigrant arrests

Two men arrested in Doncaster city centre could face deportation after a swoop on illegal immigrants.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed that the pair were held yesterday – and could now be removed from the country as a result.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Two men have been arrested this evening following a joint operation with Immigration Enforcement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers visited a premises on Nether Hall Road in the city centre where the men, both aged 31 and of Albanian origin, were detained on suspicion of being in the country illegally.

The two men have been held by police in Doncaster.The two men have been held by police in Doncaster.
The two men have been held by police in Doncaster.
Most Popular

“They remain in police custody and will be processed by immigration officers, with a view to deportation.”

Anyone wanting to raise concerns about illegal immigration, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence.