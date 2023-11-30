Two men driving around 95mph on Doncaster streets when one struck and killed a pedestrian

Two men who were driving their cars together at speeds of around 95mph before one of them struck and killed a pedestrian in Doncaster have been jailed.

Jordan Lill and Christopher Milsom had been speeding along Wheatley Hall Road, overtaking each other along the route, when Lill's Jaguar XF hit 34-year-old Carl Queen.

Carl had just been dropped off by a taxi after an evening out on 30 July 2020 and was crossing the road to get home when the collision occurred at around 11.15pm.

Carl was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem later confirming he died as a result of multiple injuries.

Jailed: Jordan Lill.

Lill stopped at the scene following the collision. Although Milsom turned his Mercedes around and returned to the scene, he then fled and had to be later tracked down by officers.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (28 November), Lill, aged 26, of Bushfield Road, Wath upon Dearne, and Milsom, aged 34, of Lyndhurst Crescent, Doncaster, were both jailed for seven and a half years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

The pair were also handed five-year driving disqualifications.

PC Richard Thorley said: "Lill and Milsom's behaviour that night was utterly senseless and callous, with both driving at speeds far in excess of the 40mph speed limit. Their actions resulted in the death of a pedestrian who was simply making his way home after an evening out.