Two men arrested for possession and growing of cannabis in Conisbrough and Bawtry
Yesterday, Tuesday, April 25, officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out two warrants.
One was in Conisbrough where ten cannabis plants were discovered, and one male was arrested.
The second was in Bawtry, when a male was dealt with at the scene for possession of cannabis.
If you suspect anyone may be growing or selling drugs then please get in touch with police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal which can be found on the website.