News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
1 hour ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Two men arrested for possession and growing of cannabis in Conisbrough and Bawtry

Yesterday, Tuesday, April 25, officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out two warrants.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

One was in Conisbrough where ten cannabis plants were discovered, and one male was arrested.

The second was in Bawtry, when a male was dealt with at the scene for possession of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you suspect anyone may be growing or selling drugs then please get in touch with police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal which can be found on the website.

Some of the drugs recoveredSome of the drugs recovered
Some of the drugs recovered