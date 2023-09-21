Two men arrested attempting to steal lead from a Doncaster city centre church building
Two men are due to appear in court after being arrested in Doncaster city centre yesterday (Wednesday).
Around 6am, police were called to reports of suspicious behavior on Waterdale.
Two men fled from the officers, but were caught after a short early morning run.
It was discovered that they had been attempting to steal lead from a church building.
A 48-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man, both from the city centre have been charged in relation to the incident and will appear at court on 17th October.