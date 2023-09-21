News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Two men arrested attempting to steal lead from a Doncaster city centre church building

Two men are due to appear in court after being arrested in Doncaster city centre yesterday (Wednesday).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Around 6am, police were called to reports of suspicious behavior on Waterdale.

Two men fled from the officers, but were caught after a short early morning run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was discovered that they had been attempting to steal lead from a church building.

A 48-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man, both from the city centre have been charged in relation to the incident and will appear at court on 17th October.