Two men arrested attempting to steal lead from a Doncaster city centre church building

Around 6am, police were called to reports of suspicious behavior on Waterdale.

Two men fled from the officers, but were caught after a short early morning run.

It was discovered that they had been attempting to steal lead from a church building.

