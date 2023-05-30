News you can trust since 1925
Two men arrested as man suffers injuries at house in Doncaster street

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault after a man suffered injuries in a domestic incident at a house in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:29 BST

Police and paramedics were called to the property off Bolton Street, Denaby Main on Friday evening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 22 year-old man and a 43 year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault, both men were refused charged by the CPS and released.

"The victim, a 28 year-old man did not suffer life threating injuries.”

Police were called to the house in Denaby Main on Friday night.Police were called to the house in Denaby Main on Friday night.
