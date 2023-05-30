Two men arrested as man suffers injuries at house in Doncaster street
Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault after a man suffered injuries in a domestic incident at a house in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:29 BST
Police and paramedics were called to the property off Bolton Street, Denaby Main on Friday evening.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 22 year-old man and a 43 year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault, both men were refused charged by the CPS and released.
"The victim, a 28 year-old man did not suffer life threating injuries.”