Two men arrested and 500 cannabis plants seized as police bust Doncaster drug factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped and took the pair into custody on suspicion of drugs offences.

A drugs warrant was executed at a house in Auckland Road in the city centre where more than 500 cannabis plants were discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police discovered more than 500 cannabis plants at the property.

CCTV operators then saw a male acting suspiciously in the city and directed officers towards him.

The 19-year-old was detained on North Bridge Road and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.

They both remain in police custody, a spokesman said.