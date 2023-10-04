Two men arrested and 500 cannabis plants seized as police bust Doncaster drug factory
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped and took the pair into custody on suspicion of drugs offences.
A drugs warrant was executed at a house in Auckland Road in the city centre where more than 500 cannabis plants were discovered.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.
CCTV operators then saw a male acting suspiciously in the city and directed officers towards him.
The 19-year-old was detained on North Bridge Road and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.
They both remain in police custody, a spokesman said.
Anyone wanting to report drugs offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.