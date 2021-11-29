Two men arrested after string of violent incidents in Doncaster town centre

Worried residents and relatives shared details of incidents on social media, with attacks reported on a number of young people.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are investigating a number of incidents of disorder in the town centre on Saturday night.

One post, which has been widely shared in Facebook, said: “My daughter, son in law and their friends were set upon by around 15/20 teenagers as they were walking through town

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended a number of violent incidents in Doncaster town centre over the weekend.

"Son in law got broken jaw and three broken ribs. Daughter got chipped tooth and cuts to her head - not sure about the others yet.

"They were all getting booted while on the floor. Things could have turned out so different and this could have been such a different morning for one of the parents.”

Another post suggested a group of students with special needs had been attacked outside Boots in Frencghate.

The post, also widely shared on social media, said: “What an awful world we live in.

"Five students and two members of staff were set on and attacked by a group of 15 lads while waiting outside Boots in town.

"What idiots want to start punching and kicking five special needs lads? The two members of staff who took the beating are absolute heroes in our eyes.

"One staff and one student are in hospital as a result.

“Thank God for the good people out there - the staff in Boots that helped them and those members of staff who did what it took to protect the boys at the risk to themselves - we will forever be grateful to them.”

The Free Press has contacted those behind the posts for further details.

Doncaster Central NPT Inspector Mark Payling said: “We are aware of a number of incidents of disorder in Doncaster town centre on Saturday evening.

“A section 35 notice was issued and three people were subsequently dispersed from the town centre.

“Two men, aged 24 and 26, were also arrested on suspicion of disorder at Doncaster Railway Station.