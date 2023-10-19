Detectives from South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team have today (19 October) arrested two men in connection with a firearms discharge earlier this week in Doncaster.

On Tuesday 17 October at 11.30pm, a member of the public reported gunshots being fired at a property on Shaw Road in Edlington.

This was believed to be a targeted attack and while nobody is thought to have been injured, damaged consistent with a firearms discharge was caused to the property, with further damage found to a vehicle on the driveway.

Since the incident there has been an increased presence of armed officers in the area to reassure residents.

The incident took place in Edlington on Tuesday night.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: “Gunshots being fired in a community is alarming and distressing, especially on a small, residential street.

“The danger a firearms discharge poses to innocent members of the community cannot be overlooked.

“We have been continuing our enquiries at pace and have this morning (19 October) arrested two men in connection to the discharge.

“A 25 and 29 year-old were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. They have both been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

He continued: “Gun crime will not be tolerated in our communities. We need to stand together, and I urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to us, even the smallest piece of information could assist our enquiries.”

South Yorkshire Police officers are remaining in the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to stop and speak to them.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the police telephone number 101 quoting the incident number 1130 of 17 October.

If you have CCTV or video doorbell footage or dashcam that may be of interest you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

If you would prefer not to speak to police or provide your personal details, you can pass information in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers via their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.