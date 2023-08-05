There is an increased number of officers present in the Carcroft area of Doncaster this weekend, following a series of recent incidents outside a property on Milton Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this afternoon (Saturday, August 5, 2023): "The first incident came at around 11.20pm on Thursday 27 July, when a vehicle pulled up on Milton Road and a number of men were involved in an altercation, during which shots were reportedly fired. One man, aged 51, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause of violence.

"On Thursday 3 August, at 11.45pm, we received reports that a silver vehicle pulled up outside an address on the same street, before three shots were fired in the direction of the property. The vehicle then left the scene.

"In the early hours of this morning (Saturday 5 August), a motorhome parked outside the same address has been set alight, causing extensive damage. This is being treated as arson."

Nobody was injured in any of the incidents, and police enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace those involved.

The two lots of gunfire and arson attack have all been carried out at Milton Road in Carcroft, Doncaster

Detective Sergeant Joe Hackworthy, leading the investigation, said: “You will likely see an increased police presence in the area over the weekend while officers continue their investigations – but also to provide reassurance to residents living nearby.

“I know how worrying this incident will be for the local residents and the wider Doncaster community. We have a dedicated team of officers working to establish the exact circumstances and also seek to identify who was involved.

“If you see our officers, they are there to help you and to provide reassurance, so please take the opportunity to speak to them and pass on any concerns you may have about what is reported to have happened. They are there to help and support you.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to share it with us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1190 of 3 August when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Any CCTV or dashcam from the local area which may assist enquiries can also be emailed to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.