Two injured in Rossington car smash involving five cars

A car damaged in a crash in Rossington.

Police were called at around 8.45pm on Saturday 15 January following reports of a multiple car road traffic collision on West End Lane in the Rossington area of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire police spokesman said Police attended and five cars were found to have been involved in the collision.

Two individuals were to taken hospital with minor injuries.

Pictures show several vehicles were wrecked by the impact of the collision.