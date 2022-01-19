Two injured in Rossington car smash involving five cars
Two men were taken to hospital after a crash involving five cars in Rossington on Saturday (January 15).
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:29 am
Police were called at around 8.45pm on Saturday 15 January following reports of a multiple car road traffic collision on West End Lane in the Rossington area of Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire police spokesman said Police attended and five cars were found to have been involved in the collision.
Two individuals were to taken hospital with minor injuries.
Pictures show several vehicles were wrecked by the impact of the collision.