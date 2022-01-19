Two injured in Rossington car smash involving five cars

Two men were taken to hospital after a crash involving five cars in Rossington on Saturday (January 15).

By Kev Rogers
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:29 am
A car damaged in a crash in Rossington.

Police were called at around 8.45pm on Saturday 15 January following reports of a multiple car road traffic collision on West End Lane in the Rossington area of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire police spokesman said Police attended and five cars were found to have been involved in the collision.

Two individuals were to taken hospital with minor injuries.

A car damaged in a smash in Rossington.

Pictures show several vehicles were wrecked by the impact of the collision.

One of the cars involved in the crash.