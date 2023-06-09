Two in court over string of robberies, thefts and burglaries across Doncaster

Steven Johnson, aged 39, of Furnivall Road, and Geoffrey Finlow, aged 36, of no fixed address, have each been charged with 11 offences, including two of robbery of business premises.

Their nine other charges are for shoplifting and other burglary offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been several reported incidents of theft and burglaries from commercial premises in the Balby and Wheatley areas, which are believed to have been committed between May and June this year.

Two men have appeared in court over a string of burglaries in Doncaster.

They appeared at court yesterday (Thursday 8 June) and have been remanded into to custody to next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 6 July.

Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.