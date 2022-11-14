Two held as stolen car on false plates seized by police at Doncaster motorway services

Officers said their ‘spider senses’ started ‘tingling’ after spotting the Skoda Octavia at Blyth Services last Thursday evening.

The pair were seized as part of an operation by Nottinghamshioe Police to prevent and disrupt criminality along the A1.

A spokesman said: “We used an array of unmarked and marked police cars, off road vehicles and drone to give us the maximum capability.

The Skoda was seized by police at Blyth Services.

"Late on, our eagle eyed officers spotted a Skoda Octavia at Blyth Services that got our spider senses tingling.

"Checks suggested that the vehicle was on false plates and had been cloned.

"Two males were detained and following checks the real vehicle was found to have been stolen in South Yorkshire, in a burglary on the 8 November.