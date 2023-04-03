News you can trust since 1925
Two held as police use 'eyes in sky' to apprehend Doncaster off road bikers

Two men have been detained after police used their ‘eyes in the sky’ to seize off-road bikers in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Unit impounded the vehicles after a night-time operation in the Woodlands area using police aircraft.

A spokesman said: “On one of our night operations, our eyes in the sky spotted these two bikes being ridden in the Woodlands area of Doncaster.

“After a little tour de Woodlands, the riders were persuaded to get off their bikes and into the loving arms of our proactive roads policing team.

Police seized bikes and bikers in Doncaster.
“Both males detained. One bike confirmed stolen, the other clearly a pool bike for our clients. Enquiries ongoing.”

In a separate incident in Balby, police also seized a bike with a spokesman saying: “Lots of reports recently of bikes with balaclava clad youths on terrorising residents.

"This one was intercepted and taken off them. Stolen last August from Humberside.

"We will not stop pursuing those who insist on breaking the law on these machines.”