Police investigating the twin burglaries in rural areas have charged three men with Jake Hodgetts and Andrew Gaskin from Doncaster among them.

The break-ins happened within an hour of each other on the afternoon of Wednesday 1 June – the first at 4.40pm in Kirton, Newark, and the second at 5.35pm in Styrrup Road, Oldcotes.

Jewellery was taken during the first offence and the perpetrators of the second offence were disturbed and ran away before they could get inside.

Police have held three men over the burglaries.

A trio of men have since been charged with burglary, attempted burglary and going equipped to steal.

They are Jake Hodgetts, aged 30, of Bentley, Doncaster, Andrew Gaskin, aged 28, of Bentley, Doncaster and Terry Platts, aged 26, of Nettleham, Lincoln.

All three men appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday and were remanded into custody.

They are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 1 July.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary offences are deeply upsetting for victims who have their homes and lives violated.

"That’s why we have two teams of specialist detectives who work exclusively to investigate offense and track down suspects.

“I am pleased we have now brought multiple charges in this case. Our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information about burglary in their area can contact police on 101.