Two Doncaster men, aged 19 and 21, have been charged following an investigation into wild animals being abused using dogs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keaton Hardy, 21, of Oldfield Crescent is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts, attempting to kill a badger, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Kye Hardy, 19, of Oldfield Crescent is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts and sending public communications of an offensive/indecent/menacing message.

Advertisement Hide Ad