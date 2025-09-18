Two Doncaster men charged over videos allegedly showing dogs being used to abuse wild animals

Two Doncaster men, aged 19 and 21, have been charged following an investigation into wild animals being abused using dogs.

Keaton Hardy, 21, of Oldfield Crescent is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts, attempting to kill a badger, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Kye Hardy, 19, of Oldfield Crescent is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts and sending public communications of an offensive/indecent/menacing message.

