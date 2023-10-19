News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Two Doncaster men arrested over thefts from lorries at business park

Two Doncaster men have been arrested by police probing thefts from lorries at a business park.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two men, aged 32 and 30, were held by Northamptonshire Police who swooped after receiving details of thefts in progress at the park in Corby.

A spokesman said: “Response officers immediately attended and a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A Transit van was also seized. Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.”

Most Popular
Police swooped on a business park in Corby and arrested two Doncaster men.Police swooped on a business park in Corby and arrested two Doncaster men.
Police swooped on a business park in Corby and arrested two Doncaster men.

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson said: “Lorry load theft is a real issue for businesses and retailers, and is often carried out by organised crime gangs.

“We work year-round to prevent this type of offending and bring those responsible to justice, and our message to criminals who may be tempted to attempt such offences on our patch is that we are ready and waiting to stop you.”