Two Doncaster men arrested over thefts from lorries at business park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two men, aged 32 and 30, were held by Northamptonshire Police who swooped after receiving details of thefts in progress at the park in Corby.
A spokesman said: “Response officers immediately attended and a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.
"A Transit van was also seized. Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.”
Chief Inspector Carl Wilson said: “Lorry load theft is a real issue for businesses and retailers, and is often carried out by organised crime gangs.
“We work year-round to prevent this type of offending and bring those responsible to justice, and our message to criminals who may be tempted to attempt such offences on our patch is that we are ready and waiting to stop you.”