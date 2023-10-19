Two Doncaster men have been arrested by police probing thefts from lorries at a business park.

The two men, aged 32 and 30, were held by Northamptonshire Police who swooped after receiving details of thefts in progress at the park in Corby.

A spokesman said: “Response officers immediately attended and a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.

"A Transit van was also seized. Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.”

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson said: “Lorry load theft is a real issue for businesses and retailers, and is often carried out by organised crime gangs.