Two Doncaster burglars jailed after devastating raids on city businesses

Nathan Lawrence's reckless antics saw him smash his way into a city centre business premises by destroying a second floor window.

The 34-year-old, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, stole nothing from the business during the break-in and soon fled the scene, leaving the owner to discover shards of glass and a £250 window that needed replacing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

After reporting the burglary to police, crime scene investigators attended and a forensic examination was carried out.

Nathan Lawrence and Liam Dixon.

This led to officers discovering a blood stain on the window frame which matched with the DNA of Lawrence.

After being arrested by officers, Lawrence tried to evade justice by saying he was with a mate on the night of burglary.

However, after being charged with the offence he later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (8 February).

Danielle Green, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Lawrence has 39 previous convictions to his name and was given a community order for a burglary he committed in May 2023.

"Just months later, he has targeted another hard-working Doncaster business and now he has been given a custodial sentence.

"I hope a spell in prison gives Lawrence time to think about his actions and sends out a clear message to other burglars in Doncaster that their crimes will not be tolerated."

Liam Dixon has also landed himself a 15-week stint in prison after admitting three thefts and a burglary at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (9 February).

The 35-year-old, who has 36 previous convictions, raided the same Tesco store three times, including twice in one day, by stealing boxes of laundry detergent and meat.

He made no attempt to pay and simply walked out of the store after shovelling the stolen products into a carrier bag.

Dixon, of Vulcan Crescent, Scawsby, also broke into an Aldi while the store was shut. The break-in alerted employees, with Dixon soon fleeing the scene.

He was caught on CCTV as identified as a prolific offender, resulting in his arrest and a few days later he was put before the court and sent to prison.

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "We won't allow shoplifters and burglars to profit from retail crime and we've seen a city-wide crackdown on crimes of this nature.

"It's not a victimless offence, and it causes misery and added stress to workers and shop owners who should not have to deal with thieves in their day-to-day jobs.