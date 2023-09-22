Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While officers put themselves at risk to protect others; the situations they are responding to cannot be ignored, but they can often be prevented.

A spokesman said: “We remain eager to protect our communities and are urging dog owners to be responsible, and for those with concerns to get in touch. Reducing risk and preventing injury remains our priority.

“Last night (Thursday 21 September) at 10.20pm, we attended Harlington Crescent in Denaby Main following reports of a woman using her mastiff-type dog to cause fear and harm towards a man.”

XL Bully dogs.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act and the dog was seized.

Eight minutes later, the force received another call reporting an XL Bully attacking another dog on Lubernam Grove in Sheffield. It is believed the dog escaped from its home and attacked an innocent dog being walked along the street. The owner attempted to intervene and suffered significant injuries, requiring hospital treatment.

Dog Legislation Officer PC Paul Jameson said: “We’re continuing to see an increase in incidents involving dogs being out of control, or causing fear, and without action, and we fear it is only a matter of time until we experience another fatality within South Yorkshire.

“We’re urging dog owners of all breeds to up their efforts in keeping everyone safe. Please stop thinking ‘my dog wouldn’t do that’, ‘my dog wouldn’t bite my child’. This can happen to anyone.

“During this month, we have already seen several children requiring hospital treatment for attacks by their own family pets, innocent dog walkers being left with serious injuries by loose dogs and officers suffering injury during their response.”

For safe interaction with dogs, follow these important steps and tips:

Always supervise your dog and children, pay attention to what is happening so you can intervene at the earliest opportunity

Encourage gentle stroking, do not allow children to pull, grab or sit on the dog

Do not allow children near your dog if it is eating, sleeping, or with items that belong to him/her such as toys

If you see that your dog is becoming worried or agitated, or the child is becoming frightened, then intervene and provide a safe space for each of them to have some time alone

Plan your walk, you know your dog. If they are likely to become stressed in large crowds and busy areas, walk them in the morning or evening and avoid public parks and paths

Keeping your dog on a lead can stop him or her running over to families with children or other dogs and causing fear or harm. It’s important to remember not everyone likes dogs and some people are frightened, which can change your dog’s behaviour.

Your dog is your responsibility, the safety of those around you relies on you as an owner taking action.

PC Jameson continued: “Although we are seeing an increase in incidents, we are also seeing many victims who do not wish to prosecute and support a police investigation.

“I would like to reassure you that we do not put all dogs we seize to sleep. If there is no risk to the public, where possible we work with the owner, alongside charities, including the Blue Cross, to refer owners onto a responsible dog ownership course and put measures in place to reduce risk.

“Of the dogs we seize, we take into consideration the reason why it has been brought to our attention and, where possible, work with charities and rehoming centres.

“If anyone has concerns about a dog in the community, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”