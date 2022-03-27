Two boys, aged 13 and 15, rushed to hospital after off-road bike crashes into van in Doncaster
Two teenage boys were rushed to hospital after their off-road bike collided with another vehicle in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said they received a call at 4.12pm on March 26 for reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a white Peugeot van on Ash Hill Road, Hatfield.
The riders of the off-road bike, a 13 and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospital via ambulance but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the van remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.
An eyewitness said what the road was blocked by several police vans and ambulance, preventing traffic from passing through.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 659 of 26 March 2022.