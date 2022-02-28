Two arrests as police in weekend blitz on anti-social behaviour in Doncaster's Frenchgate

There have been increasing calls to tackle anti-social behaviour in the shopping mall and interchange in recent weeks with growing complaints of gangs of youths intimidating shoppers and travellers.

And across Saturday and Sunday, officers from South Yorkshire Police moved in to tackle the problem, making a number of arrests, dispersing teenagers and drawing up plans to visit the home of offenders to confront youths in front of their parents.

A police spokesman said: “Over previous weeks there have been various reports of groups being antisocial, committing damage and generally being a nuisance to businesses, staff, shoppers and users of the transport services.

Police launched a two day blitz on anti-social behaviour in the Frenchgate Centre.

"This is entirely unacceptable behaviour, and we will continue to work collaboratively to reinforce that it will not be tolerated.

"Much of our work to date has not been publicised however but here’s a bit about the weekend.

"There was plenty of positive engagement with various groups of youths in company with partners.”

A 23-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 41-year-old man who was wanted on a recall to prison has been arrested on St Sepulchre Gate.

Three people were stop searched for prohibited articles.

A 14-year-old girl was taken home after not following a direction to leave the Interchange due to her behaviour, acting in an anti-social manner.

The spokesman added: “Officers intervened and engaged with various other groups of people who were acting in an antisocial manner.

"The details of youths that were gathered yesterday are going to be visited at home and spoken to in front of parents; some will be served with banning letters.”

It comes after an incident last week when two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in the centre.

The 14-year-old was arrested after a girl, 13, was threatened with a knife.