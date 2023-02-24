Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were joined by mounted and traffic officers as well as partners from Doncaster Council’s Stronger Communities and Enforcement teams.

The day started with officers executing a warrant at Mansfield Crescent. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day three vehicles were seized for various offences including having no insurance, no tax and no MOT and another three drivers were dealt with for other motoring offences.

Day of action in Armthorpe on Wednesday

A man found to be collecting scrap metal without a licence was issued with a warning notice by Doncaster Council Enforcement officers.

Members of the public also met with officers at a pop-up police station outside the newly launched Acorn Hub and proactive patrols were carried out in and around Armthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Alison Carr, who leads Doncaster East NPT, said: “Throughout yesterday’s day of action we targeted a range of issues that we know from feedback are really important to local people.

“It was also great to welcome members of the public into the new Acorn Hub for the first time. Officers from our team will use the hub as a base during their shift, meaning we can spend longer out in the community and carrying out operations like yesterday’s.