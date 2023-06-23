Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) used the new partnership hub on Tadcaster Close in Denaby as their base for the operation.

The activity kicked off with an official launch of the hub on Wednesday morning, which saw local officers joined by members of the Doncaster Command Team, and partners from Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes.

Two people were arrested across the three days; one man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and threats to commit criminal damage and a second man was initially arrested on suspicion of theft, but later charged and remanded for a total of 13 offences.

Doncaster South NPT held three days of action in Denaby and Conisbrough

During proactive patrols in the area, two people were issued with Community Protection Notice (CPN) condition breach warnings for street drinking and a number of key speeding hotspots were targeted with a high visibility presence.

Officers also carried out a number of vulnerability checks, making the relevant safeguarding referrals.

As well as enforcement, the team was also busy engaging with the local community speaking with over 100 local people at pop-up police stations, and on joint patrols with partners.

Officers also spoke with local business owners, to build positive relationships and provide crime prevention advice.

Sergeant Chris MacLeod, who led the activity, said: “Days of action like this are a great way to work with partners to tackle the issues that people living in Denaby and Conisbrough have told us matter to them.

“The new hub on Tadcaster Close is already proving to be a huge asset, improving partnership working and helping to provide better outcomes for people living in our communities.