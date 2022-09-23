Two arrested after man stabbed in chest in broad daylight in Doncaster city centre

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Two men, aged 38 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. They remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Scot Lane as the incident occurred

