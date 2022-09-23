News you can trust since 1925
Two arrested after man stabbed in chest in broad daylight in Doncaster city centre

Police were called to Scot Lane in Doncaster at 4.40pm yesterday (Thursday 22 September) following reports that a man had been stabbed.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:51 am
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Two men, aged 38 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. They remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Scot Lane as the incident occurred

