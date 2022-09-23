Two arrested after man stabbed in chest in broad daylight in Doncaster city centre
Police were called to Scot Lane in Doncaster at 4.40pm yesterday (Thursday 22 September) following reports that a man had been stabbed.
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:51 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:51 am
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Two men, aged 38 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. They remain in police custody at this time.
Enquiries are ongoing.
