Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined forces with officers from the city's Central and South NPTs to raid two properties in Kirk Sandall yesterday (1 February).

A warrant carried out at one address saw officers discover large amounts of cannabis bagged up in different rooms of the property.

They also found weighing scales and multiple mobile phones.

A 35-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

At the same time, officers executed another warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a nearby property, where they discovered Class C drugs in the form of anabolic steroids.

PC Sam Graham, who organised Thursday's warrants, said: "The supply and dealing of drugs has a massive effect on everyone in our local communities and its links to organised crime have been proven.

"We will continue gathering more and more intelligence on those suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs so we can disrupt the supply chain and create safer neighbourhoods here in Doncaster.

"We invest a significant amount of time and resources into tackling this issue and I would encourage anyone with concerns or suspicions about drug dealing in their local area to get in touch."

If you are concerned about the supply of drugs where you live, please get in touch with the polcie. You can report information to them via 101 or 999 in an emergency.