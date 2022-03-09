Two appear in court after man seriously injured in Doncaster street attack
Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a serious assault which left a man in hospital with severe injuries.
Craig Whittle, 36, of Makin Street, Doncaster, has been charged with GBH with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.
Jake Ward, 22, of Elizabeth Avenue, Doncaster, has been charged with GBH with intent.
They have both been remanded in custody and will appear before Doncaster Crown Court at a later date.
Police said the charges related to an alleged serious assault at Grange Road, New Rossington on 24 February, which left a 40-year-old man with serious injuries.
Last week police launched an appeal to find Whittle as part of their investigation and urged members of the public not to approach him and instead call 999.
Officers were called to the street at around 8.50am on Febuary 24 after reports of a man who was found seriously injured in the street.