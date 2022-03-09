Two appear in court after man seriously injured in Doncaster street attack

Craig Whittle, 36, of Makin Street, Doncaster, has been charged with GBH with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

Jake Ward, 22, of Elizabeth Avenue, Doncaster, has been charged with GBH with intent.

They have both been remanded in custody and will appear before Doncaster Crown Court at a later date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Whittle was one of two men charged over the serious assault in Rossington.

Police said the charges related to an alleged serious assault at Grange Road, New Rossington on 24 February, which left a 40-year-old man with serious injuries.

Last week police launched an appeal to find Whittle as part of their investigation and urged members of the public not to approach him and instead call 999.