Troublesome Doncaster property closed by police  

A troublesome Doncaster property has been closed by police.

Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team issued a closure warning notice to the occupant of a home in Westfield Crescent, Askern.

Westfield Crescent, Askern.

READ MORE: Two injured in five-car collision in Doncaster

READ MORE: These are just some of the Doncaster businesses that have closed down in the last year or so

Police said this comes after ‘several reports of suspicious activity’.

READ MORE: Don Your Way column: Saying a sad farewell to a legend of Doncaster journalism