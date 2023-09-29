News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Trio held by police after string of shoplifting offences across Doncaster

Three people have been arrested by police in Doncaster in connection with a string of shoplifting offences across the city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on Hallgate, Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said.

He is suspected of being involved in 11 offences of theft, as well as one offence of assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 27-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on Warmsworth Road, he is suspected of being involved in 11 offences of theft.

Police have arrested a number of people in connection with shoplifting in Doncaster.Police have arrested a number of people in connection with shoplifting in Doncaster.
Police have arrested a number of people in connection with shoplifting in Doncaster.
Most Popular

A 27-year- old woman from the city centre was arrested on Coopers Terrace. She is suspected of being involved in four offences.

They remain in police custody and will be interviewed, a spokesman said.

Anyone wishing to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.