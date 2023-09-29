Trio held by police after string of shoplifting offences across Doncaster
A 36-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on Hallgate, Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said.
He is suspected of being involved in 11 offences of theft, as well as one offence of assault.
A 27-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on Warmsworth Road, he is suspected of being involved in 11 offences of theft.
A 27-year- old woman from the city centre was arrested on Coopers Terrace. She is suspected of being involved in four offences.
They remain in police custody and will be interviewed, a spokesman said.
