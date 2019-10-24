Top cop issues message to Doncaster residents ahead of police station reopening
South Yorkshire’s top cop has accepted the people of Edlington have had to ‘put up with too much crime’ – and revealed a police station will be opening in the town soon.
In addition to another 20 police officers joining the Doncaster Neighbourhood Policing Team in 2020, it has been announced that Edlington’s former police station on Main Avenue is to re-open in the New Year.
This comes after terrified residents told a public meeting how they are 'living in a state of fear' after their housing estate became hijacked by gun-toting and axe wielding thugs who are making their lives a misery.
People living on the Royal Estate claimed menacing young gangs are running amok on off-road bikes taunting locals and threatening them with weapons.
Police have taken steps to tackle the problems and have increased officer patrols.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson visited the station today and pledged to ‘reinstate a dedicated neighbourhood policing team for Edlington’.
He added: “The folks of Edlington have had to put up with too much crime and too much anti-social behaviour.
“We have been very active in this area but we need to do more and this is a symbol of our commitment to our communities locally.”