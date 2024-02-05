Three prolific Doncaster criminals jailed as retail crime team targets serial offenders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burglar Mark Flynn has been jailed for six months after he broke into HMV in Frenchgate in a raid that cost the business over £2,300.

He stole over £1,300 worth of stock in the form of headphones and Pokemon cards and caused further damage by smashing the door to gain entry to the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for six months at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (30 January).

Jailed: Top left Mark Flynn, top right Neil Burns, and bottom Kristopher Becker.

Kristopher Becker, who was convicted of several shoplifting offences last year, has landed himself back in jail after stealing more than £240 worth of chocolate from a Co-op store in Armthorpe.

The 43-year-old, of Cardigan Road, Intake, made no attempt to pay as he raided the store on two occasions in five days and he was arrested after being identified by the store manager and our own officers.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (2 February) and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Burns, aged 41, of Furnival Road, Balby, has been jailed for six months after stealing a £30 bottle of vodka from a newsagents in Balby.

He was captured on CCTV asking for the bottle from behind the till, but once it was given to him he made no effort to pay and walked towards the exit. The worker followed him but once Burns was through the door he fled the scene.

He was arrested by officers and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Monday (29 January) for sentencing, with a judge jailing him for six months.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are working hard to combat retail crime here in Doncaster, particularly in the city centre where it is more prevalent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of these offenders were convicted of thefts in 2023 and they have been caught committing the same crimes once again.

"I hope these prison sentences send out a clear message that people cannot get away with stealing from our local shops.

"Retail crime has a significant detrimental impact on our city's businesses, and it can lead to stores having to shut down and people being made redundant.