News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

Three month closure order slapped on Doncaster house at centre of drug dealing probe

A Doncaster house has been slapped with a closure order after multiple reports of drug dealing.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The property in Maple Grove, Armthorpe, has been given a three-month closure order amid ongoing reports of drug dealing and disruption in the local community, a spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said.

A spokesman added: South Yorkshire Police have worked closely with Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council and St Leger Housing to gather evidence on the activities taking place at the property in order to secure the closure order.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The order was granted at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on October 3, with all occupants ordered to leave the property by 8am the following day.

The house in Armthorpe has been shut down as part of a police probe into drug dealing.The house in Armthorpe has been shut down as part of a police probe into drug dealing.
The house in Armthorpe has been shut down as part of a police probe into drug dealing.
Most Popular

The property is now empty and will remain that way for a period of three months.

Anyone wanting to report details of crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or alternatively CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.