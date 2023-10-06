Three month closure order slapped on Doncaster house at centre of drug dealing probe
The property in Maple Grove, Armthorpe, has been given a three-month closure order amid ongoing reports of drug dealing and disruption in the local community, a spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said.
A spokesman added: South Yorkshire Police have worked closely with Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council and St Leger Housing to gather evidence on the activities taking place at the property in order to secure the closure order.”
The order was granted at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on October 3, with all occupants ordered to leave the property by 8am the following day.
The property is now empty and will remain that way for a period of three months.
Anyone wanting to report details of crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or alternatively CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.