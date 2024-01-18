Three men in court after string of offences in the last two days in Doncaster
A 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Baxtergate on Tuesday night, following a burglary at a city centre shop. He was interviewed yesterday and charged with one offence of burglary. He will appear at Doncaster a magistrates court today.
In an unrelated incident, a 49-year-old man was arrested on Roberts Road, Balby shortly after allegedly burgling a nearby pub. He has been charged with an offence of burglary, again he has been remanded to appear at court today.
Finally, a 44-yea-old man has been charged in relation to nine offences of shoplifting across the city centre. He will also be appearing before magistrates this morning.
PC Ben Williams said: "We take theft and burglary offences very seriously, we would encourage people to report crime or suspicious behaviour to us so that we can investigate and secure convictions against these offenders."