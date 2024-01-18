Three men in court after string of offences in the last two days in Doncaster

Three men have been charged and remanded with various offences, after being arrested in the last 48 hours for offending in Doncaster.

A 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Baxtergate on Tuesday night, following a burglary at a city centre shop. He was interviewed yesterday and charged with one offence of burglary. He will appear at Doncaster a magistrates court today.

In an unrelated incident, a 49-year-old man was arrested on Roberts Road, Balby shortly after allegedly burgling a nearby pub. He has been charged with an offence of burglary, again he has been remanded to appear at court today.

Finally, a 44-yea-old man has been charged in relation to nine offences of shoplifting across the city centre. He will also be appearing before magistrates this morning.

