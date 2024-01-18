News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Three men in court after string of offences in the last two days in Doncaster

Three men have been charged and remanded with various offences, after being arrested in the last 48 hours for offending in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Baxtergate on Tuesday night, following a burglary at a city centre shop. He was interviewed yesterday and charged with one offence of burglary. He will appear at Doncaster a magistrates court today.

In an unrelated incident, a 49-year-old man was arrested on Roberts Road, Balby shortly after allegedly burgling a nearby pub. He has been charged with an offence of burglary, again he has been remanded to appear at court today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finally, a 44-yea-old man has been charged in relation to nine offences of shoplifting across the city centre. He will also be appearing before magistrates this morning.

Three men are due in court.Three men are due in court.
Three men are due in court.

PC Ben Williams said: "We take theft and burglary offences very seriously, we would encourage people to report crime or suspicious behaviour to us so that we can investigate and secure convictions against these offenders."