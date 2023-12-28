Three men arrested in Doncaster after failing to attend court on numerous offences
A 23 year old man was arrested from an address in Stainforth for failing to appear at Doncaster Magistrates court on the 28/11/23 for the offence of possessing a class A drug with the intent to supply.
A second man was arrested in Moorends for failing to appear at Liverpool Magistrates court on 21/11/23 for driving whilst over the limit.
Finally a third male was arrested this afternoon for breaching his bail conditions, which were to abide by his electronic curfew. This male has broken his bail conditions numerous times over the last two weeks he has been released from prison.
All three men have now been taken in to custody to ensure they appear in court as soon as possible.