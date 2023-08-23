Three men arrested following drink and drug driving clampdown in Doncaster
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team stopped a number of drivers to conduct breath tests and drug wipes as part of a summer crackdown.
Two men, aged 18 and 25, failed a drug test wipe and were believed to be driving under the influence of drugs in Mexborough.
A 50-year-old man was breathalysed and believed to be over the drink drive limit in Doncaster.
A spokesman said: “Innocent people lose their lives to collisions involving drink and drug driving. We will continue to crack down on selfish drivers who pose a risk on our roads.”
Anyone wanting to report drink or drug driving in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency, or alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report incidents anonymously on 0800 555 111.