News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Three men arrested following drink and drug driving clampdown in Doncaster

Three men have been arrested on a clampdown on drink and drug driving in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team stopped a number of drivers to conduct breath tests and drug wipes as part of a summer crackdown.

Two men, aged 18 and 25, failed a drug test wipe and were believed to be driving under the influence of drugs in Mexborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 50-year-old man was breathalysed and believed to be over the drink drive limit in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Innocent people lose their lives to collisions involving drink and drug driving. We will continue to crack down on selfish drivers who pose a risk on our roads.”

Anyone wanting to report drink or drug driving in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency, or alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report incidents anonymously on 0800 555 111.