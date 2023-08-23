Three men arrested following drink and drug driving clampdown in Doncaster

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team stopped a number of drivers to conduct breath tests and drug wipes as part of a summer crackdown.

Two men, aged 18 and 25, failed a drug test wipe and were believed to be driving under the influence of drugs in Mexborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 50-year-old man was breathalysed and believed to be over the drink drive limit in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Innocent people lose their lives to collisions involving drink and drug driving. We will continue to crack down on selfish drivers who pose a risk on our roads.”