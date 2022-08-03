Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis swoops in Doncaster city centre

On Friday evening, police conducted a knife scanner operation in Lazarus Court.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As a result, around 100 people were checked.

"We are pleased that none of them were carrying knives or any other weapons.

Police made a number of drug arrests in Doncaster city centre.

"However, during the operation we recovered a significant amount of Class A drugs and have processed three men in relation to this.

"A 49-year-old man from Stainforth spent a night in the cells, before being given a caution for an offence of possession of cocaine.

"A 29-year-old man from the Barnsley area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, and, after searching his home address, production of cannabis. He has been released under investigation as we await forensic results.