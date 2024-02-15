News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Three fire crews had to deal with a large arson attack involving tyres in Doncaster

Three fire crews had to deal with a large arson attack involving tyres in Doncaster early this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a large amount of tyres on fire at 12.10am on Garden Lane, Cadeby. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 3am.

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.20pm last night on South Street in Highfields, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 9.35pm.