Three fire crews attended a blaze at a Doncaster building started by arsonists

Three fire crews attended a blaze at a Doncaster building started by arsonists on Wednesday (April 5) night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST

Edlington and Doncaster stations were called to a premise fire at 9.25pm on Ronald Road, Balby.

Thankfully there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews left the scene at 10.25pm.

Both incidents are believed to have been deliberateBoth incidents are believed to have been deliberate
Cudworth firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.15pm on the same night at Doncaster Road, Harlington. The crew left at 8.30pm.