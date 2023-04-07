Three fire crews attended a blaze at a Doncaster building started by arsonists
Three fire crews attended a blaze at a Doncaster building started by arsonists on Wednesday (April 5) night.
Edlington and Doncaster stations were called to a premise fire at 9.25pm on Ronald Road, Balby.
Thankfully there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.
Crews left the scene at 10.25pm.
Cudworth firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.15pm on the same night at Doncaster Road, Harlington. The crew left at 8.30pm.