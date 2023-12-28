Three classic Mini motor cars and 20 sets of tyres worth £120,000 stolen from Doncaster warehouse
The break in was discovered by classic Mini collector and business owner, Samuel Davies, owner of competition platform, UKMinis, which gives people the opportunity to win a classic Mini every week for just a few pounds.
Samuel was going to his warehouse to organise a photoshoot for his latest classic Mini purchase, when he discovered that three of his vintage Minis had been stolen, along with a number of rare Mini parts including 20 sets of wheels.
With over 100,000 social media followers across the UKMinis Facebook and Instagram the news of the stolen Minis has already travelled far and wide, however there is currently no leads on the whereabouts of the rare Minis.
The three stolen Minis: a Nardo Grey 1976 Mini pick-up truck (registration LCT 764P), an Island Blue restored 1983 Austin Mini (registration A837 YUX) and a Smoke Grey 1972 Rover Mini (registration BVM 335K) converted by Mini Specialist Z Cars into a highly bespoke road racing Mini with a Honda Civic Type R engine and rear-wheel-drive.
The stolen Minis and missing parts have a collective value of £120,000.
UKMinis owner, Samuel Davies said: “I am in total shock that someone would do this just before Christmas to a small business owner like myself.
"We work incredibly hard at UKMinis to purchase the best Minis we can find and restore each one to better than new condition before we give our customers the chance to win these iconic classic Minis every week.
"To lose a sum of money this large will be totally devasting.”