Three boys, aged 13 and 14 - one carrying a knife - were caught by police on motorcycle in Doncaster this weekend.

The South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were out in the Stainforth area when they received reports of a motorcycle being ridden along Kirton Lane, two up with balaclavas.

A spokesman said: “Sure enough, right place, right time, coming straight towards us there it was. Three up with the rider and middle passenger rocking some top-notch looking ballies.

“After a little fail to stop, the motorcycle was stopped, and all three males were detained. One was found to be in possession of a knife.

The confiscated bike.

“Frighteningly, they were 13, 13 and 14yrs of age, respectively.”

The motorcycle was confirmed as stolen on November 17, 2023.

All the boys were taken to custody for processing.