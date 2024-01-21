Three boys, aged 13 and 14 - one carrying a knife - caught by police on stolen motorcycle in Doncaster
The South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were out in the Stainforth area when they received reports of a motorcycle being ridden along Kirton Lane, two up with balaclavas.
A spokesman said: “Sure enough, right place, right time, coming straight towards us there it was. Three up with the rider and middle passenger rocking some top-notch looking ballies.
“After a little fail to stop, the motorcycle was stopped, and all three males were detained. One was found to be in possession of a knife.
“Frighteningly, they were 13, 13 and 14yrs of age, respectively.”
The motorcycle was confirmed as stolen on November 17, 2023.
All the boys were taken to custody for processing.
If anyone has any information where this bike has been kept, since it was stolen please get in touch.