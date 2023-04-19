Three arson attacks over two nights in Doncaster
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving grassland at 7.20pm on The Avenue, Bentley, last night. The crew came away at 8.05pm.
On Monday night, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.05pm on Mill Gate also in Bentle. The crew lreturned to their station at 7.45pm.
On the same eveinng, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving bushes at 7.45pm on Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall. The crew came away at 8:10pm.