Three arson attacks over two nights in Doncaster

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving grassland at 7.20pm on The Avenue, Bentley, last night. The crew came away at 8.05pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST

On Monday night, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.05pm on Mill Gate also in Bentle. The crew lreturned to their station at 7.45pm.

On the same eveinng, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving bushes at 7.45pm on Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall. The crew came away at 8:10pm.

Rubbish and grassland were deliberately set on fireRubbish and grassland were deliberately set on fire
Rubbish and grassland were deliberately set on fire