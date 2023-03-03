Firefighters from Cudworth attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Cutts Avenue, Wath upon Dearne, at 7.50pm, coming away at 9:35pm.

Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations attended a rubbish fire inside a derelict building on Church Road, Stainforth at 11:35pm. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at midnight.