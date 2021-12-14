Three arrested as £500,000 of drugs and £10,000 in cash found in Doncaster raid

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team raided a house in Scawthorpe where they found 50 kilos of cannabis as well as £10,000 in cash.

Two men and a woman were all arrested in the raid.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Davies House officers carried out a misuse of drugs warrant in Scawthorpe.

Police have seized £500,000 worth of drugs in Doncaster.

"50kg of cannabis with a street value of up to 500k and approximately 10k in cash has been located within the property.

"Two males age 27 and 30, and a female age 26 were at the property and have been arrested for possession with the intent to supply.

"They are currently in custody awaiting interview.”