Three arrested as £500,000 of drugs and £10,000 in cash found in Doncaster raid
Three people have been arrested after police found £500,000 of drugs at a Doncaster house.
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team raided a house in Scawthorpe where they found 50 kilos of cannabis as well as £10,000 in cash.
Two men and a woman were all arrested in the raid.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Davies House officers carried out a misuse of drugs warrant in Scawthorpe.
"50kg of cannabis with a street value of up to 500k and approximately 10k in cash has been located within the property.
"Two males age 27 and 30, and a female age 26 were at the property and have been arrested for possession with the intent to supply.
"They are currently in custody awaiting interview.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or report information anonymously to independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.