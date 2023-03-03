Three arrested as police discover Class A drugs haul at Doncaster house

The trio were held after a warrant was executed at a property in the Denaby Main area of Doncaster earlier this week by South Yorkshire Police officers.

A spokesman said: “On Wednesday 1 March, a warrant was carried out at a property on Bolton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is reported that a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered from the property.

Police seized drugs in the raid in a house in Denaby Main.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"A 52-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.

“The investigation continues.”