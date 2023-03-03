Three arrested as police discover Class A drugs haul at Doncaster house
Three people have been arrested on drug dealing charges after police found a quantity of Class A drugs after raiding a Doncaster property.
The trio were held after a warrant was executed at a property in the Denaby Main area of Doncaster earlier this week by South Yorkshire Police officers.
A spokesman said: “On Wednesday 1 March, a warrant was carried out at a property on Bolton Street.
"It is reported that a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered from the property.
“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
"A 52-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
"All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.
“The investigation continues.”
Anyone with information about drug dealing in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.