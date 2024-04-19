Three arrested after raid on Doncaster house with cannabis chocolate bars seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Acting on local intelligence, officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant on a property in Rossington on Tuesday (16 April).

A search of the house led to the discovery of large quantities of cannabis and over £5,000 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also discovered 50 chocolate bars containing edible cannabis, a knuckle duster and burner phones suspected to be used for dealing drugs.

These 'chocolate bars' actually contain cannabis.

Sergeant Chris Rogers, of Doncaster South NPT, said: "We were able to execute a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act thanks to vital intelligence received concerning activities happening at a property in the Rossington area.

"Inside, we found significant amounts of drugs which have since been destroyed as well as cash and phones which strongly suggest that drug deals were taking place from inside the property.

"The chocolate bars we recovered could easily be mistaken for normal bars of chocolate when in fact they contained quantities of an illegal drug in the form of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If these were to end up in the hands of a child, the consequences could have been disastrous and we are pleased we have been able to take these out of circulation."

Bags of cannabis were found inside an empty tin of Roses.

Two men, aged 28 and 18, and a 59-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class B drug with intent to supply.

All three have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sgt Rogers added: "We will not tolerate the supply or presence of drugs in our neighbourhoods. We take drug crime incredibly seriously and we see and hear the impact it has on residents in our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are dealing drugs in Doncaster, please know that we will find you and endeavour to bring you before the courts."

£5,000 in cash was discovered inside a tin.