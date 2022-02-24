Caroline Smith, aged 48, escaped injury but was left shaken by the crash at her home in Market Street, Highfields in Doncaster on November 20.

Three men have now been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in connection with the incident.

Kelzie Foulkes was charged with damaging property and endangering life, possessing an offensive weapon, common assault and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The car smashed into a house in Highfields in November 2020.

He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for two years and ordered to pay compensation of £1,000.

Richard Benn was charged with arson and endangering life as well as damage to property and was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment, concurrent to a sentence already being served.

He was also handed a £190 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Cahill was charged with affray and damaging propety and sentenced to 12 months, consecutive to a current sentence

He was also handed a £156 victim surcharge.

Mrs Smith says she was sitting beside the front window in the living room of her flat when the car crashed into the property on November 6, 2020.

She says two people smashed her windows in with baseball bats, which she claims happened shortly after she had received threats on social media.

In an interview at the time she said: “All my windows are through, there’s a bit of the wall missing and all the flats have been left without gas.”