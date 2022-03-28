Thomas Andrew: Trial date set for man accused of multiple rapes after Hunters Bar arrest in Sheffield

A trial date has been set for a man accused of multiple rapes, following his arrest in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield last month.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 28th March 2022, 1:06 pm

Thomas Andrew appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, via a remote hearing, this morning (Monday, March 28) charged with four counts of rape, one count of burglary and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Andrew, aged 21, of Peakstone Close, Balby, Doncaster, spoke only to confirm his name.

No plea was entered during the short hearing, but Judge Sarah Wright fixed a trial date for August 8 this year.

Police on Junction Road in Sharrow, Sheffield, near the Hunter's Bar roundabout on Saturday, February 26 this year

Judge Wright remanded Andrew into custody until his next hearing date, which is due to take place in May.

Andrew was arrested over an alleged incident in Sharrow, near the Hunters Bar roundabout, during the early hours of Saturday, February 26 this year.

A huge police cordon was in place that day, with Ecclesall Road and Sharrow Vale Road both initially closed.

This followed police and paramedics being called out at around 6am.